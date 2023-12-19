Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of One Research Assistant and One Field Investigator in the project entitled “Socio-Economic Impact of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana In North-Eastern States of India” purely on tenure basis in the Department of Management Studies.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D./M.Phil./Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Job Roles : Candidates will carry out the project related literature review, develop questionnaire, data collection from field, data analysis and writing the report.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55%

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Job Roles : Prospective Field Investigator will be required to visit the field, collect data, and engage in report writing, if needed

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the scanned copy of the filled in application form along with C.V., all the mark sheets and certificates and all other relevant documents to the Project Coordinator through e-mail at saurabhverma@mba.nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the Post of Research Assistant or Field Investigator under ICSSR Special Call for Short Term Empirical Research”.

Last date for submission of applications is 28th December 2023, upto 5:00 PM

Interview date and mode (online/offline) will be notified in due course of time through email

The Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent through email. Contact Project Coordinator for clarifying doubts, if any

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here