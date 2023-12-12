Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) purely on contractual basis for the CSIR sponsored project entitled “Investigation and Analysis of Tunnel Field Effect Transistor (TFET) for the Low Noise, Ultra-low power Analog/RF circuit design” in the Department of ECE. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is: to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.E/ B Tech in ECE with 55% marks and GATE score or M.E /M. Tech

with Gate score

Desirable Experience : Knowledge in Device and circuit modeling

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents to ujjal@ece.nits.ac.in up to 25th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here