Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I and Project Associate-II in the project entitled “Design and Development of Low Power Low Latency Non-Invasive Seizer Detector System” in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.E/M. Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with minimum 8.0 CGPA with good academic record from a recognized University/Institute

Salary : Rs.31000/- per month.

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.E/M. Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with minimum 8.0 CGPA with good academic record from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum 5 Years experience in Chip Design and Tape-out with full knowledge of VLSI CAD Tools Installation and Complete

Lab Setup

Salary : Rs.54000/- per month

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled- in application form along with CV and all supporting documents to the P.I. through email at klb@ece.nits.ac.in and koushik@ece.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I/ Project Associate-II under MeitY project EE- 9/2/2021-R&DE”.

Last date for submission of applications is 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here