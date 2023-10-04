Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary post of Project Associate-I for the MEITY sponsored project entitled “Capacity building for human resource development in Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone and related technology)” in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : BE/B. Tech/ME/M. Tech in CSE, ECE, EIE, MECH or Equivalent

Desirable Experience : Knowledge in IoT, Machine Learning, Image Processing, Drone Technology, Aerodynamics is preferred.

Salary :

i) Rs. 31,000/-per month to scholars who have qualified GATE, NET or any other national level examinations conducted by the Central Govt. Department and their agencies and institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000/- per month for others who don’t fall under (i)

Age Limit : 35 years (as on closing date of application)

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and one small write-up on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at ranjay@ei.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate under

MeiTy project L-14011/29/2021-HRD” on or before 18th October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here