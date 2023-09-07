Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under a project entitled “Development of spatial map of available water resources with water quality index for the Barak River basin for drinking purposes along with the development of an indigenous household filtration system.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Candidates with Master degree in in the field of Water Resources Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Science/relevant disciple or B. Tech in Civil Engineering (Minimum 8 CPI/CGPA) with excellent academic records from reputed recognized Institutes / Universities.

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of Water Resources Engineering or environmental engineering, knowledge of use of GIS software, measurement of water quality and filtration

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for candidates with GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for candidates without GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

HRA will be given if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years

How to apply : Applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Briti Sundar Sil, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar– 788010, Assam, India.

Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project CRG/2022/008657”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (britisil@gmail.com) with the subject as “Application for the post of PA-I under the project CRG/2022/008657”

Last date for submission or receipt of applications is on or before 30-09-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here