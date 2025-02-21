Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientist-I (Non-medical) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored altogether by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: PhD in Chemistry (organic/natural products/medicinal/pharmaceutical chemistry) with

minimum 60 % marks in postgraduate degree in Chemistry (organic/natural products/ medicinal/ pharmaceutical chemistry). The candidate also must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable: Experience in natural product extraction, isolation and also purification, working in herbal industries, experience in large scale extraction in GMP & GLP facilities. Candidates having knowledge in preparation of SoP and regulatory norms in drug discovery specially for development

of CGMP facility / NABL is desirable

Fellowship : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: The candidate must have a M.S./M.Pharm. degree in Pharmacology & Toxicology from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central Autonomous Institutes with 60% marks or above. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Desirable: Candidates should have experience in in vitro cell culture application in drug screening, animal handling and animal experimentations for screening of natural products in various disease models in small animals along with experience in GLP toxicity studies. The candidate who is having industrial experience especially on GLP toxicity studies is desirable.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000/- + 20% HRA

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm. /M.Sc.) in chemistry/medicinal chemistry/ natural

products/pharmaceutical chemistry/ herbal technology with minimum 60 % marks. GPAT/ GATE/ CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. agency is essential for

candidates with a master’s degree.

Desirable: Experience in natural product extraction, working in herbal industries, experience in large scale extraction in GMP & GLP facilities. Candidates having knowledge in regulatory norms in drug discovery specially for development of CGMP facility / NABL, different chromatography techniques (TLC, HPLC etc.), LCMS and also NMR is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 06.03.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here