Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow in the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Bioprospecting the North-East Himalayan plants for its Cardioprotective activity through metabolomics approach.” National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is the first national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. The Government of India has declared NIPER as an ‘Institute of National Importance’. It is an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The Institute aims to provide leadership in pharmaceutical sciences and related areas not only within the country, but also to the countries in South East Asia, South Asia and Africa. NIPER is a member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications and Experience:

The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Analysis/ Natural Products. The qualifications altogether should be from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Institute. The minimum score overall is 60 % marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/ GATE/ CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam that is held by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/selection process.

Desirable Qualifications:

Candidates should have expertise in bioactivity-guided fractionation and also isolation of bioactive compounds from plant extracts. Sound knowledge of hyphenated analytical methods (LC-MS/MS, LC-QTOF).

Monthly Salary : Rs.37,000/- + HRA (as applicable)

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms altogether.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online altogether using the prescribed format only available on the website www.niperguwahati.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 23.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here