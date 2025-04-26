Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist I

(Non-medical) for the ICMR funded project in collaboration with IIT Guwahati for the project entitled “Development of Functional Recombinant Humanised Monoclonal Antibody Tocilizumab Production from Microbial Cell factories’’ with a project duration of 3 years and DBT -BIRAC funded project entitled “Spontaneous emphysema like features in Smar-1 knockout/knockdown mice: Tool/Platform for COPD drug discovery’’ with a project duration of 2 years in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

First class Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees in the area of Pharmacology & Toxicology/Life sciences/Biotechnology/Molecular biology/Immunology/Zoology or equivalent with one year of experience.

(Or)

Second class Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees in the area of Pharmacology & Toxicology/Life sciences/Biotechnology/Molecular biology/Immunology/Zoology or equivalent with PhD degree in any of the above specialisation.

The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

1. Experience in animal handling, cell culture experiments, molecular biology techniques like PCR,

flow cytometry, cloning, confocal microscope etc., animal experiments in the area of Rheumatoid arthritis models.

2. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in immunological and toxicological studies as per OECD guidelines and GLP principles

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA

Age Limit : 40 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

Name of post : Project Scientist I (Non-medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

First class Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees in the area of Pharmacology & Toxicology/Life sciences/Biotechnology/Molecular biology/Immunology/Zoology or equivalent with one year of experience.

(Or)

Second class Post Graduate Degree, including the integrated PG degrees in the area of Pharmacology & Toxicology/Life sciences/Biotechnology/Molecular biology/Immunology/Zoology or equivalent with PhD degree in any of the above specialisation.

The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

1. Experience in animal handling, cell culture experiments, molecular biology techniques like PCR,

flow cytometry, cloning, confocal microscope etc., Animal handling and screening models in the area of COPD, asthma etc.

2. Preference to candidates having experience in GLP principles and handling toxicological studies under GLP

Age Limit : 40 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to

5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are invited to apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) up to 09.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here