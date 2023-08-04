Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice and Technical Supervisor Grade-II in Central Animal House Facility on regular basis through open competition.

Name of post : Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-13 and Cell-1 of Pay Matrix, Basic Pay: Rs.1,23,100/-

Essential Qualification: Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Equivalent with First class of equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm/MS/M.Sc.) in Pharmacy practice, Hospital pharmacy, Clinical pharmacology, Pharmacology & Toxicology with a very good academic record throughout and at least 8 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience with published works of high quality well recognised and established reputation of having made conspicuous seminal

contribution to knowledge in Pharmaceutical and allied areas.

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years.

Name of post : Scientist/Technical Supervisor Grade – II

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-8 , Basic Pay: Rs. 47,000/-

Essential Qualification: MSc (Pharmacology)/M.V.Sc./ M.Pharm (Pharmacology) from a recognised

Institute/University.

Experience: Two years of experience of research/Teaching in Central/State Govt. Organisations/ University/Research Institutions or Central/State Autonomous Bodies/other recognised Institutions of repute.

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 5:00 PM on 25.08.2023.

Applicants are required to take the print of the PDF application form and fee receipt, sign and send the same along with all self- attested relevant supporting documents (Age Proof, All Essential Degree Certificates, Proper experience certificates, etc) by Speed Post or Courier to The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill: SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Assam, India, PIN-781101.

The last date for receipt of applications is 31st August 2023 by 1700 hrs.

Application Fees : Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for both the Teaching and Group-A officers (from Pay level 10 and above) and Rs.500/- (Rupees five hundred only) for other nonteaching posts has to be paid through the link provided inside the portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here