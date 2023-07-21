Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate under DST-TIFAC sponsored

project entitled “Light activating engineered herbal gel for minimally invasive tumor therapy.”

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Master’s Degree in Chemistry, Biotechnology, Physics, Nanotechnology, or B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering, Material science, and Chemical Engineering.

Desirable: The candidate with proven research experience in the development and characterization of hydrogels, biomaterials, and their In-vitro and In-vivo validations (with publications)

will be given preference

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ till 27th July 2023 (up to 12 Noon)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here