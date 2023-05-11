Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in a Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) project.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 47,000/- + 16% HRA

Qualification :

Essential: Post-Graduation in Clinical Psychology with research/teaching experience.

Desirable:

Research experience in the area of Clinical Psychology in a hospital/community setting.

Experience in handling clients with various mental health concerns.

The capability of transferring theoretical knowledge to real-life clinical scenarios

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxation as per norms)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nipergrecruitment.in/project_recruit/ from 11.05.2023 to 29.05.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here