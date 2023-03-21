Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in NDTL sponsored project entitled “Synthesis and characterization of standards of certain drugs and their metabolites”
Name of post : Research Associate-I
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 47,000/- + 16% HRA
Essential Qualification : Ph.D. (Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry) or
M.Pharm/ MS(Pharm)/M.Sc in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/ Medicinal Chemistry/ Chemistry with 3 years of research/ teaching experience. Applicant must have at least one research publication in standard referred journal/ SCI journal as a first author.
Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply using the prescribed format only available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 21.03.2023 to 04.04.2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
