Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant, Junior Engineer, Assistant Accountant, Estate Supervisor, Technician, Library & Information Assistant and Girls’ Hostel Warden.

Name of post : Office Assistant

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree and 2 years of relevant experience, preferably with

basic knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 35400/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Assistant Accountant

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (M.Com preferable) with 3-5 years of

experience in accounting preferably in Govt. funded institute of repute and working knowledge of Tally ERP/SAP

Salary : Rs. 35400/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Qualification & Experience : Diploma or BE or BTech in relevant discipline with (min 55% marks). Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience for Diploma holders and minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience for BE/ BTech holders in organization of repute. Working experience in the electrical systems of the residential, commercial, hospital, real estate, high rise buildings and

construction/ operation & maintenance of 33KV substation, HVAC system, DG set etc.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Estate Supervisor (Civil)

Qualification & Experience : ITI Pass in relevant discipline with (min. 55% marks). Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in Residential Building, Commercial Building, Hospital, Real state, High Rising Building etc.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Technician (HVAC/Fire Fighting System)

Qualification & Experience : ITI Pass in relevant discipline with (min. 55% marks). Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in construction/ operation & maintenance of the HVAC and fire-fighting system of residential, commercial, hospital, real estate, high rise buildings etc.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Technician (Civil / Plumbing )

Qualification & Experience : ITI Pass in relevant discipline with (min 55% marks). Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in Residential Building, Commercial Building, Hospital, Real state, High Rising Building etc. and operation of pumps.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Library and Information Assistant

Qualification & Experience : Master’s in library and information science with 1 year of experience in

automated library.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- – 35,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Girls’ Hostel Warden

Qualification & Experience : Graduate from a reputed institute with minimum of 3 years relevant

experience in educational institute, preferably in Government institute having good command in English and Hindi languages (Oral & Written)

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- – 30,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/recruitment_project.html up to to 5:00 PM on 16.12.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here