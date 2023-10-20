Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow in the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Evaluating role of SERCA activation in febrile seizure and its relationship with proinflammatory cytokine release.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- plus 16% HRA per month

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Pharmacology from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Desirable: The candidate with experience in animal handling, neurobehavioural assessments, in-vitro cell culture techniques, and different molecular biology techniques (Western blot, ELISA, qRT-PCR and Flowcytometer) will be given preference

Age Limit : 30 Years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms)

How to apply : Candidates can apply using the prescribed format only available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 20.10.2023 to 03.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here