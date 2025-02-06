Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIMR Guwahati Field Unit Assam.

ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) Guwahati Field Unit Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support in the project entitled “National Survey for Community Perspective Assessment and Preventive Strategies for Malaria Control in Selected Malaria Endemic States, India.”

Name of post : Project Technical Support III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Three year’s graduate degree in Life science subjects + three year’s post qualification experience Or PG in Life Sciences.

Desirable Qualification:

a) Knowledge of MS excel, SPSS and other Statistical software.

b) Candidates having experience in data collection in field will be given preference

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 28000/- + HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support II

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification: 12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering or equivalent) + Five Years’ experience in relevant subject / field Or Three years Graduate degree in relevant subject (Science subjects) / field + two years’ experience in relevant subject

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of data collection in field surveys through mobile application

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + HRA

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support I

No. of posts : 48

Essential Qualification:. 10th + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/ITI) + two years’ experience in relevant subject/ field Or Three years graduate degree in relevant subject (Science subjects) / field + one year experience in relevant subject

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge of data collection in field surveys through mobile applications

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 18000/- + HRA

Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th February 2025. The venue is in ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research, Field Unit, 2nd Floor, ICMR Centre for Biomedical Research

Near DC Office Kamrup (M), Hengrabari, Guwahati – 781036

Reporting time is 9:30 to 10:30 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all original certificates of (1) Educational qualification (2) Proof of Date of birth (3) Experience certificates/testimonials (4) One-self attested recent passport size photograph (5) ID Proof (Ex. Aadhar/PAN/Voter ID/Driving License etc.) (6) One set of self-attested photocopies of all documents. Candidates should produce all certifications/testimonials in original for verification at the time of walk-in interview. Valid caste Certificate in the format applicable for applying jobs in the Central Govt., wherever applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here