Applications are invited for recruitment of 78 vacant positions or career in NIELIT Assam.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scientific Assistant. National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) was erstwhile DOEACC Society. It is an Autonomous Scientific Society under the administrative control of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MoE&IT), Government of India, . It was set up to carry out Human Resource Development and related activities in the area of Information, Electronics & Communications Technology (IECT). NIELIT is into both in Formal & Non-Formal Education in the area of IECT besides development of industry oriented quality education and training programmes in the state-of-the-art areas. NIELIT aims to establish standards to be the country’s premier institution for Examination and Certification in the field of IECT. It is also one of the National Examination Body, which accredits institutes/ organizations for conducting courses in IT in the non-formal sector. As on date, NIELIT has forty seven (47) centers located at Agartala, Aizawl, Ajmer, Alawalpur (Saksharta Kendra), Aurangabad, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Chuchuyimlang, Churachandpur, Daman, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Haridwar, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Jorhat, Kargil, Kohima, Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Kurukshetra, Lakhanpur (Saksharta Kendra), Leh, Lucknow, Lunglei, Majuli, Mandi, Pasighat, Patna, Pali, Ranchi, Ropar, Senapati, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Tezpur, Tura and Tezu with its Headquarters at New Delhi. NIELIT also has over 700 institutes across India

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 78

Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech / M.Sc. in any one or in combination of following: Electronics / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Telecommunications / Computer Science / Computer & Networking Security / Software system / Information Technology / Electrical / Informatics

Scale of Pay : Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400)

Upper Age Limit : Upto 30 Years as on closing date

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Scientific Assistant, selection will be on the basis of written test only

How to apply :

Candidates can apply ONLINE at https://recruit-delhi.nielit.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is up to 18/03/2025 (5:30 p.m.)

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates : NIL

General and all others : Rs.800/- per application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here