Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NID Jorhat Assam.

National Institute of Design (NID) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Superintendent on direct recruitment basis. The National Institute of Design (NID), Assam is an autonomous Institution of National Importance. It is under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India. It came into being at Jorhat through the NID (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament of India. NID is an Institution established to provide Design Education and has the mandate to award the Bachelor’s degree in Design (B.Des.). The Institute commenced its academic session from 29th July 2019. NID Assam’s presence in Jorhat gives a great opportunity to young creative talent and design aspirants from North East India and across the country. In early 2007, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India had envisioned the National Design Policy aimed at creating a design-enabled innovation economy and strengthening design education in the country. The National Design Policy had recommended setting up design institutes on the lines of NID, Ahmedabad in various parts of India to promote design programmes. Under this Action Plan, 4 new NIDs came into being in Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati), Assam (Jorhat), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal) and Haryana (Kurukshetra).

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute. Good academic record. Proficiencies in computer, uses of utilities softwares, Databases and ERP.

Minimum Experience: Relevant post-qualification experience. The experience in related areas should be in a Government /Educational Institution/Organization/University

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through the Samarth portal using the link provided on the Institute’s website https://nidjnt.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

Last date for submission of online applications is 14th April 2025

Application Fees :

General / OBC: Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / EWS : Rs. 250/-

PwD (Divyang) Candidates : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here