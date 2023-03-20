Assam Career : NHM Assam Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Media Expert, Bio-Medical Engineer and System Administrator on contractual basis.

Name of post : State Media Expert

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month with yearly increments

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M.A./ M.Sc. in Mass Communication from Govt. recognized institute.

2. Experience in Organizing Advanced Television Production, Print Media and Public Relations which include reporting editing and designing/ TV Programme/Radio programme in local dialects.

3. Experience in managing Public Relations Campaign/ Television Journalism/ Multi Camera

Production/ Research project on Development Communication.

4. Experience in preparation of pamphlets in local scripts, developing IEC Materials, Campaign

specific for different client group e.g. pregnant women, Eligible Couple, Adolescent health.

5. Computer proficiency: MS Office.

6. Excellent communication and presentation skills, analytical and interpersonal abilities, excellent oral and written communication skills in Assamese, English & Hindi & Bengali.

Age: Up to 43 years as on 1st January 23

Name of post : Bio-Medical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month with yearly increments

Eligibility Criteria :

1. B.Tech / B.E. in Biomedical Engineering from recognized university/institution of India with a

minimum of 3 years of post qualification work experience in the installation & maintenance of

medical equipments and other related works.

2. Computer proficiency-MS Office.

3. High Proficiency in written and spoken English and Assamese

Age: Up to 43 years as on 1st January 23

Name of post : System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month with yearly increments

Eligibility Criteria :

1. M Tech/ MCA/ BE (IT)/ BE (Comp. Sc)/ MSc (IT)/ MSc (Comp Sc)/ DOEAC B Level or equivalent.

2. Minimum 4 years experience in relevant field of Server Maintenance & Configuration, Administration, Networking and System Maintenance

Age: Up to 43 years as on 1st January 23

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 27th March 2023 and 28th March 2023 at NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview along with all relevant documents in originals and a set of self-attested copies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here