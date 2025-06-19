Assam Career NHIPMPL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NHIPMPL Assam in 2025.

National Highways InvIT Project Managers Private Limited (NHIPMPL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Highway Engineer (AHE) and Deputy Manager (Technical) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Highway Engineer (AHE)

No. of posts : 5

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- approx.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years of age (as on the last date of receipt of applications)

Minimum Essential Education Qualification : Full Time regular B.Tech / B.E. degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks from AICTE/UGC recognized/NAAC accredited institute affiliated to an Indian university/Global University of repute or equivalent

Desirable/Preferred Education Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Transportation/ Highway/ Structure / Construction Management/ Soil Mechanics from AICTE / UGC recognized/NAAC accredited institute affiliated to an Indian university/ Global University of repute or equivalent

Minimum Experience : 02 years altogether in the construction/maintenance sectors in the Roads sector (as on the last date of receipt of applications)

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 3

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 14,50,000/- (approx.)

Maximum Age Limit : Maximum 35 Years of age as on the last date of receipt of applications

Qualification : Full Time regular B.Tech / BE degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks from AICTE/UGC recognized/NAAC accredited institute affiliated to an Indian university/Global University of repute or equivalent

Desirable Education Qualification : Post Graduate Degree also in Transportation/ Highway/ Structure / Construction Management/ Soil Mechanics from AICTE / UGC recognized/NAAC accredited institute affiliated to an Indian university/ Global University of repute or equivalent

Minimum Experience : Candidates shall altogether possess a minimum of five (05) years of experience working in Government/ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private organizations dealing in the projects of highway construction/ operations & maintenance/ contract management of highway projects of NHAI/ MoRTH/ NHIDCL/ BRO/ PWD or any relevant global/international experience

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completely filled-in applications in the prescribed format only along with self-attested copies of all the supporting documents and also updated CV to

[email protected]

Last dates for submission of applications for Assistant Highway Engineer is 02.07.2025, 1800 hours and for Deputy Manager (Technical) is 26.06.2025, 1800 hours

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2