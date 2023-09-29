Assam Career NHB Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 43 vacant positions in National Housing Bank (NHB) Assam.

National Housing Bank (NHB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 43 vacant positions.

Name of post : General Manager (Project Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant. Minimum 15 years of experience.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Chief Financial Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Chartered Accountant. Minimum 12 years’ post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics with 10 years experience

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals a secret of her husband on his 41st birthday

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics with 2 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (MIS)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Statistics OR Post Graduate degree/ diploma in Operation Research with 2 years experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Generalist)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification & Experience : A full time bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks (55% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or a full time Master’s Degree in any discipline with aggregate minimum of 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant/CMA/Company Secretary may also apply

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in HINDI from a recognized University with aggregate minimum of 60% marks Or Master’s Degree in Hindi with aggregate minimum of 50% with ENGLISH as one of the main subject at degree level.

Name of post : Chief Economist (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University. The candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years

Name of post : Senior Application Developer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.E. (CS/IT)/B.Tech. (CS/IT)/MCA/MTech (CS/IT)/B.Sc. (CS/ IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT). Greater than or equal to 48 months of work experience

Name of post : Application Developer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.E. (CS/IT)/B.Tech. (CS/IT)/MCA/MTech (CS/IT)/B.Sc. (CS/ IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT). Greater than 24 months to less than 48 months of work experience

Name of post : Senior Project Finance Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 15 years in SCBs/

Financial Institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance.

Also Read : Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will forever hold a special place in our culture, says PM Modi

Name of post : Project Finance Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 10 years in SCBs/ Financial Institutions of which minimum 5 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhb.org.in/ up to to 18.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here