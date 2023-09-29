Assam Career NHB Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 43 vacant positions in National Housing Bank (NHB) Assam.

Name of post : General Manager (Project Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant. Minimum 15 years of experience.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Chief Financial Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Chartered Accountant. Minimum 12 years’ post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics with 10 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Economist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Economics with 2 years experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (MIS)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Statistics OR Post Graduate degree/ diploma in Operation Research with 2 years experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Generalist)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification & Experience : A full time bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks (55% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or a full time Master’s Degree in any discipline with aggregate minimum of 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant/CMA/Company Secretary may also apply

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Bachelor’s Degree in HINDI from a recognized University with aggregate minimum of 60% marks Or Master’s Degree in Hindi with aggregate minimum of 50% with ENGLISH as one of the main subject at degree level.

Name of post : Chief Economist (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian/ Foreign University. The candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years

Name of post : Senior Application Developer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.E. (CS/IT)/B.Tech. (CS/IT)/MCA/MTech (CS/IT)/B.Sc. (CS/ IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT). Greater than or equal to 48 months of work experience

Name of post : Application Developer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : B.E. (CS/IT)/B.Tech. (CS/IT)/MCA/MTech (CS/IT)/B.Sc. (CS/ IT)/M.Sc. (CS/IT). Greater than 24 months to less than 48 months of work experience

Name of post : Senior Project Finance Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 15 years in SCBs/
Financial Institutions of which minimum 10 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance.

Name of post : Project Finance Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience : Officers with minimum working experience of 10 years in SCBs/ Financial Institutions of which minimum 5 years of experience in handling Credit/ Project Finance.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhb.org.in/ up to to 18.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

