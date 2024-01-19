Applications are invited for recruitment of 60 vacant positions or career in NHAI Assam.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Manager (Technical) on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 60

Essential Qualification :

A candidate should hold a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute on the closing date of receipt of online application

Candidates should have appeared for the interview (Personality Test) of Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC

Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 [(Rs.15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.5400/-)]

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Selection process:

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhai.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 15.02.2024 (6:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here