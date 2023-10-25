Assam Career NFSU Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU),Guwahati, Assam.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU),Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Section Officer and Accountant.

Name of post : Deputy Section Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor degree in any discipline with a good academic record

Desirable :

a) Should have two years experience on equivalent post in govt./semi govt institution.

b) Should have adequate knowledge of English, Hindi and Computer Proficiency. Should have knowledge of GST, income tax rules and GFR Rules 2017. Good experience in procurement through the GeM portal.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

a) Post-graduation in Commerce/ MBA (Finance) with 1st Division from any recognized University/ Institute established under the Central or State Act of India.

b) 2 years experience of accounting and auditing in govt./semi govt in the capacity of chartered account/ cost and work accountant.

c) Age limit: Not less than 21 years and more than 35 years.

Desirable:

a) Must have knowledge about Tally, GST, income tax rules and GFR Rules 2017

b) Good knowledge of English and Hindi, Microsoft Word. Excel and PowerPoint.

How to apply : Candidates may send hard copies of their applications along with all annexures and a DD of Rs. 500/- drawn in favour of National Forensic Science Academy payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the Campus Director, NFSU-Guwahati Campus, Narakasur Hilltop, GMCH Road, Guwahati-781032.

The last date for submission of applications is 17th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here