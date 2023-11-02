Assam Career NFL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 74 vacant managerial positions in National Fertilizers Limited (NFL).

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 74 vacant posts of Management Trainees.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 74

Discipline wise vacancies :

Marketing : 60

F & A : 10

Law : 4

Qualification :

Management Trainee (Marketing) : Min. 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) in 02 years full time MBA/PGDBM/PGDM in Marketing/ Agri Business Marketing/ Rural Management/ Foreign

trade/International Marketing from Universities/ Institutes recognized by UGC/AICTE OR B.Sc in

Agriculture with Min. 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) in M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in Seed Science & Tech./ Genetics & Plant Breeding/ Agronomy/ Soil Science/ Agriculture Chemistry/ Entomology/ Pathology from Universities/ Institutes recognized by UGC / AICTE/ICAR.

Management Trainee (F&A) : Bachelors Degree with pass in final examination of CA/ICWA/ CMA from Institute of Charted Accountant of India / The Institute of Cost Accountant of India (ICAI)

Management Trainee (Law) : Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB or BL) {minimum 03 years course} with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) OR 05 years integrated full time LLB or BL Degree with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD) from college/ university approved by Bar Council of India

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.nfl.co.in/ from 02/11/2023 up to 01/12/2023

Application Fees : Rs. 700/- plus applicable Bank Charges. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates are not required to pay any application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here