Assam Career NF Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions under Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) on full time contract basis in Rangiya Division

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

No. of posts : 4

Hospital wise vacancies :

NBQ Workshop : 1

DMC Health Unit : 1

RPAN Health Unit : 2

Qualification : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age Limit : A candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on 28.02.2023. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC categories as per extant rule

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the Chief Medical Superintendent, Rangiya, NF Railway, Rangiya-781365

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with filled in application form along with original and self-attested copies of certificates and also two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties