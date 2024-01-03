Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in NF Railway Rangiya Assam.

North East Frontier (NF) Railway Rangiya Division Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) on contract basis.

Name of post : General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO)

No. of posts : 4

Also Read : How did Bollywood welcome New Year 2024?

Educational/Technical qualification:

The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass Degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotator internship.

Age Limit :

A candidate should not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01.01.2024. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belongs to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj whose idol of Lord Ram has been selected for Ram Mandir

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th January 2024 from 10 AM onwards in Office of Chief Medical Superintendent, NF Railway, Rangiya-781365

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with filled in application form, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here