Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NEIST Assam.
North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Design & Development of Manufacturing Processes for Commercial Production and Implementation of Farming Mechanization for Small Farms and Hilly Terrains.” North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular.
Name of post : Project Associate-I
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification : M.E. / M. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Allied Subjects.
Desirable: Nil
Age limit: Maximum Age 35 years
Remuneration: Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs.25,000/- per month+ HRA for others
How to apply :
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff
Last date of application through online is 12th January 2024 up to 4 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here