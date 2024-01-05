Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NEIST Assam.

North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I in the project entitled “Design & Development of Manufacturing Processes for Commercial Production and Implementation of Farming Mechanization for Small Farms and Hilly Terrains.” North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, has been engaged in multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : M.E. / M. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Allied Subjects.

Desirable: Nil

Age limit: Maximum Age 35 years

Remuneration: Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualifiers & Rs.25,000/- per month+ HRA for others

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff

Last date of application through online is 12th January 2024 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here