Applications are invited for recruitment of 184 vacant positions or career in NEGL Assam.

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of experienced professionals for Renewable Energy area for a period of 03 years on fixed term basis (is extendable up to 2 years as per organization requirement)

Name of post : Engineer ( RE – Civil )

No. of posts : 40

Qualification : BE/B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in Geotech / piling / foundation / structural steel / tower structures / switch yard etc. Candidates having RE experience is desirable.

Name of post : Engineer ( RE – Electrical)

No. of posts : 80

Qualification : BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University /Institution. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in switchyard / electrical testing/ transmission system/ transformer/Design/Engineering. Candidates having RE experience will be preferred

Name of post : Engineer ( RE – Mechanical)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : BE/B.Tech Degree in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidates with ME/M.Tech degree. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification industry experience with involvement in supervision/execution. Candidates having RE experience will be preferred

Name of post : Executive ( RE – Human Resource)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Graduates with at least 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with Specialization in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management or master’s in social work or MHROD or MBA with

specialization in HR with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in HR functions/ Industrial

Relations. Candidates with knowledge of SAP, MS office and Data Analytics will be preferred.

Name of post : Executive ( RE – Finance)

No. of posts : 26

Qualification : Qualified CA/CMA

Experience : Minimum 01 Year post qualification experience (excluding article ship period) in the area of Finance/Accounts

Name of post : Engineer ( RE – IT)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience of Networking [Routing and Switching (VLANs, Inter VLAN routing, Layer 3 & Layer 2 switches, Static routing, Dynamic Routing Protocols), Experience in Firewall and Security, Networking monitoring and troubleshooting] / Web application development (ASP.Net programming framework/Core, MS SQL Server Database, Windows Servers).

Name of post : Engineer ( RE – Contract & Material)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech. in any Stream with PG Diploma in Material Management/ Supply Chain Management/ MBA/ PGDBM with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

or

B.E./ B. Tech. in any Stream with M.E./ M. Tech in Renewable Energy domain with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. For SC/ST/PwBD category, the minimum mark in qualifying degree is 50%.

Experience : Minimum 1 years of work experience post qualification in Renewable Energy

Industry

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ngel.in/

Start date of online application : 11.04.2025 (From 10:00 Hrs.)

Last date of online application : 01.05.2025 (Till 23:59 Hrs.)

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 500/. The SC/ST/ PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here