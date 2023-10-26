Assam Career NCH Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various positions in National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH).

National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant positions.

Name of post : Consultant Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification and experience: Retired from the post of Section Officer/Under Secy./Deputy Secy. Or equivalent in the Govt. of India, State Govt., attached & Subordinate

office, PSU’s, Autonomous Bodies of the Govt. of India in the respective sphere of specialization.

Name of post : Consultant (Homeopathy)

No. of posts : 2

Educational qualification and experience: M.D. in Homoeopathy from a recognized

University/Institute. 5 year’s experience after obtaining PG qualification in the field of Homoeopathy.

Name of post : Assistant Const. (Fin./Acc.)

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification and experience: B.com Degree of recognized University/Inst. 5 years’ experience in cash, Account & Budget, Preparation of Annual Accounts, Bank reconciliation, Maintenance of ledger & Cash Book etc. in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Bodies of Govt. of India/University/Educational Inst., Knowledge/experience of E-office, MS office Tools (Word/Powerpoint/Excel etc.)

Name of post : Hindi Translator/Rajbhasha Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification and experience: Master’s Degree in Hindi/English with English/Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject as applicable at Graduation Level.03 years experience in translation from English to Hindi and visa versa. Preference shall be given to experience gained in Government/Govt. Autonomous Bodies

Name of post : Consultant IT

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification and experience:

Name of post : Hindi Translator/Rajbhasha Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification and experience: Masters degree in computer applications/ computers science/ Information technology from recognized University or Institute;

Or

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Engineering or computer Science or computer Technology or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute with experience of 05 years in a Government Office or Public sector undertaking or statutory or autonomous organization or from any recognized institution. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience in actual software development using PHP or JAVA or ASP.Net and having experience in data base such as

MYSQL/SQL/ORACLE/POSTGRES.

Name of post : Senior Technical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Educational qualification & experience : BHMS with 5 years experience in the field of Homoeopathy.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in. Last date for submission of application forms is 08.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here