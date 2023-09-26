Assam Career NBEMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 48 vacant positions in National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Assam.

National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 48 vacant positions.

Name of post : Deputy Director (Medical)

No. of posts : 7

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL: A recognized Postgraduate Medical qualification approved under the Indian Medical Council Act-1956.

DESIRABLE: Some Training in medical education technology and/or knowledge in the modern evaluation techniques including generation of MCQs, MEQs analysis of performance of candidates etc.

Pay Matrix : Level 11

Age: Below 35 Years.

Name of post : Law Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL:

a. Graduate with LLB with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

b. At least 3 years’ standing in the profession after registration with Bar Council of India

DESIRABLE: Experience of handling legal matters in Government/PSU/Autonomous/Statutory

Bodies

Pay Matrix : Level 10

Age: Below 35 Years.

Also Read : God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Indian women’s cricket team for bagging gold in Asian Games

Name of post : Junior Programmer

No. of posts : 6

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL: B.Tech./BE/BCA/DOEACC (‘B’ or ‘C’ level)/ Degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics with specialization in computers or equivalent

Pay Matrix : Level 7

Age: Below 27 Years.

Name of post : Junior Accountant

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL:

1. Bachelor Degree with Math’s or Statistics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.

2.To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBEMS.

DESIRABLE:Three Years’ experience in dealing with Accounts in some Govt. Institutions, etc. with knowledge of computer based accounting.

Pay Matrix : Level 4

Age: Below 27 Years

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 7

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL: Senior Secondary (12th or 10+2)

OTHER QUALIFICATIONS :

1. Stenographic skill 80/30 W.P.M in Shorthand/Typing

2. Candidates will be required to appear and qualify in the test in General English/Shorthand & typewriting to be conducted by the Board.

DESIRABLE:Two years’ experience as Steno in Govt./PSU/Autonomous Body and ability of work processing on Computer

Pay Matrix : Level 4

Age: 18- 27 Years

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 24

Educational Qualifications :

ESSENTIAL :

1. Passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University recognised by Central/State Govt./UT Administration/Educational Authority.

2. Proficiency in use of Computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network operating System, working in LAN architecture.

3. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBEMS.

Also Read : Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy bridal attire and jewellery for her wedding

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://natboard.edu.in/ from 30th September 2023 to 20th October 2023 ( till 23:59 hrs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here