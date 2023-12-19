Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant positions or career in National Horticulture Board Assam.

National Horticulture Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Horticulture Officer (Group B) and Deputy Director (Group A).

Name of post : Senior Horticulture Officer (Group B)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

The candidate must be Graduate in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Food Technology/Post-harvest

Technology/ Agriculture Economics/ Agriculture Engineering /Food Sciences from a recognized

University preferably Master Degree in the same field.

Scale of Pay: Level-6 in the Pay Matrix [Rs.35400-112400]

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years as on Closing Date of Online Application

Name of post : Deputy Director (Group A)

No. of posts : 19

Qualification :

The candidate must be Graduate in Horticulture/ Agriculture/ Post-harvest Technology/ Agriculture Economics/ Agriculture Engineering/Post-harvest Management/Food Technology/Food Science from a recognized University with 5 years’ work experience in the related field in an organization of repute

Scale of Pay: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix [Rs.56100-177500]

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years as on Closing Date of Online Application

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply “ONLINE” only for the above posts by accessing the website:

https://recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5th January 2024 (till 05:00 P.M.)

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

General/OBC/EWS : Rs. 1000/-

PwD : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here