Assam Career Namrup College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Namrup College Assam.

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant-I and Lab Assistant-I for a project entitled “DBT-NER Institutional Level Biotech Hubs at Namrup College, Namrup, Dibrugarh, Assam” sponsored by Dept. of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of posts :

  • Technical Assistant-I
  • Lab Assistant-I

No. of posts :

  • Technical Assistant-I : 1
  • Lab Assistant-I : 1

Qualification: B.Sc. in Botany/Zoology (M.Sc. in Life Sciences/Botany/Zoology/Biotechnology with research experience will be preferred).

Emoluments: Rs. 20,000/- +8% HRA p.m. for Technical Assistant and Rs. 18,000/- +8% HRA p.m. for Laboratory Assistant.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications to the Principal, Namrup College, PO: Parbatpur, Namrup, Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786623 and a soft copy in a single PDF file to the PI, Dr. Jayanta Sonowal through e-mail at jayanta.sonowal@gmail.com

The last date for submission or receipt of applications is 11th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



