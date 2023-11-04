Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Namrup College Assam.

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Zoology on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Zoology

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be followed as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 and AHE.429/2021 / Pt. /3 dated 01-02-2022.

Pay Scale : As per UGC rules and regulations

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut reveals how her troubled heart found peace

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 38 years as on 01-01-2023 (Relaxation will be as per Govt. rule).

Also Read : Rajeev Chandrasekhar reveals the secret name of Elon Musk’s son with an Indian connection

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents along with a bank draft of Rs.1500/-(Rupees One thousand Five hundred) only drawn in favour of the DDO & Secretary, G.B„ Namrup College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Namrup Branch (IFSC- PUNB0051820). The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Namrup College, P.O. – Parbatpur, Dibrugarh, Assam within 18th November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here