Applications are invited for recruitment of 18 vacant positions or career in NAM Dhubri Assam.

National Ayush Mission (NAM) Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Yoga Instructor on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

No. of posts : 18

Eligibility Criteria :

Must have passed Higher Secondary (HS). Should hold a minimum one-year Yoga Degree/Diploma/Certification from a recognized university/institution. Preference to candidates with relevant experience in the Health Department/AYUSH and those residing near the health facility/AAM AYUSH.

Job Roles :

Conduct a minimum of 10 yoga sessions per month (each session lasting at least hour) as per the schedule provided by CHO AYUSH. Session distribution: 08 sessions at AAM (AYUSH). 02 sessions at outreach locations, including schools and community centers.

Stipend : Rs. 2,500/- per month (Rs. 30,000/- per year).

Age Limit : 21 to 55 years (as of the advertisement date).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Office of the Joint DHS Conference Hall, Dhubri

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with application form, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here