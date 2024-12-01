Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career under Nagaon Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon under Nagaon Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Attach Peon. The Judicial activity in Nagaon district has long since played a major role in administering justice in the district. The district judiciary is divided into two co-related divisions with two separate heads. The divisions are known as the “Judges’ Court” and “CJM’s Court”. The first court, where both Civil and Criminal matters are judged and decided is headed by the District & Sessions Judge while the second court, where criminal cases only are decided is headed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate. Both these two divisions comprise the district judiciary that is subordinate to the Hon’ble “The Gauhati High Court” at Guwahati and the District & Sessions Judge is empowered as the head of the district judiciary as well as sessions division. The Nagaon Judiciary is enriched with glorious history. At first, two Civil Courts namely- the Court of the Munsiff and the Court of the Sub- Judge (Mafasal) were established in the district. The latter had to administer Justice in the then undivided Nagaon district (later divided into Nagaon and Morigaon districts) and in some parts of Karbi-Anglong and Sonitpur districts and thereby accomplished a Herculean task indeed. The Munsiff Court decided the cases of Civil matters. Both the said Courts were run under the supervision of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, Guwahati. However, the dignified post of District & Sessions Judge was created in 196. The Judges have also accordingly been appointed by the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, Guwahati.

Name of post : Attach Peon

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Minimum qualification is Class VIII pass and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts.

Candidates possessing special skill may be given preference need basis.

Scale of Pay : Rs.12,000/- to Rs.52,000/- + G.P. Rs.3,900/-

Age Limit :

The candidate must not less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-11-2024.

The upper age limit will be relaxed in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories

How to apply :

The candidate should submit duly filled up application in standard form along with self attested copies of testimonials. The candidate should paste his/her recent passport sized coloured photograph in the given space of the application form and shall sign across the photograph. Three copies of the same photograph should be stapled in the top right corner of the application form. The envelope containing the application form should mentioned on it

“APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………………..”

The application should reach by post to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon, Assam on or before 17-12-2024 or same be dropped in the Drop Box labeled “DROP BOX OF APPLICATIONS FOR THE POST (ATTACH PEON)” kept within the premises of C.J.M. Office (Nagaon)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here