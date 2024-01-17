Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant posts or career in NABFID Assam.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Analyst Grade on Full Term (Regular Basis). The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is a specialized Development Finance Institution in India aimed at supporting the country’s infrastructure sector, which can significantly gain from an enabling credit flow by means of attractive instruments and channelized investment. NaBFID was set up in 2021, by an Act of the Parliament (The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021), with the essential objectives of altogether addressing the gaps in long-term non-recourse finance for infrastructure development, strengthening the development of bonds and derivatives markets in India, and sustainably boosting the country’s economy.

Name of post : Senior Analyst Grade

No. of posts : 12

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Discipline wise vacancies :

Human Resources : 1

Administration : 1

Information Technology & Operations : 1

Risk Management : 4

Legal : 1

Compliance : 1

Accounts : 1

Company Secretariat : 1

Economist : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Post graduate degree in relevant disciplines with minimum 4 years of work experience

Age Limit : Minimum: 21 years, Maximum: 40 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1984 and not later than 01.01.2003 (both days inclusive)

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nabfid.org/careers up to 02.02.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here