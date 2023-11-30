Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NaBFID Assam.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Analyst on Fixed Term basis (on Contract). National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID)(hereinafter referred to as Bank), set up under the NaBFID Act, 2021, and is amongst the principal entities for Infrastructure Financing in the country. The entity is regulated and supervised as an All-India Financial Institution (AIFI) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). NaBFID is poised to play an extremely crucial role in supporting infrastructure funding in the nation.

Name of post : Senior Analyst

No. of posts : 32

Also Read : Assam govt to convert Anundoram Barooah Award to a scholarship from 2024

Designation wise vacancies :

Lending Operations : 18

Investment & Treasury : 2

Administration : 2

Information Technology & Operations : 1

Risk Management : 3

Legal : 1

Internal Audit : 1

Strategic Development and Partnerships : 2

Information Security & IS Audit : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate with minimum 4 years of experience

Also Read : 5 easy and affordable home remedies for cold and cough

Age : Minimum: 21 years, Maximum: 40 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1983 and not later than 01.10.2002 (both days inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nabfid.org/ up to 15.12.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here