Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABCONS Assam.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Project Consultant. NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is a wholly owned Company of NABARD and a leading consultancy organization in the field of agriculture and rural development

Name of post : Associate Project Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 places to visit in Northeast India in January to rejuvenate yourself for a fresh start to 2024

Eligibility Criteria :

A Masters’ level degree qualification in environmental science, natural resource management/ forestry, geography, environmental economics, Climate Change and/or other relevant area

Experience :

Work experience of at least 3 years in Climate Change and Forest/ Environment Domain

Also Read : Fruits that improve fertility in both men and women

Additional Criteria :

i) The Candidate should have excellent knowledge of MS Office with proficiency in MS

Excel & power point

ii) Proficiency in reading, writing and speaking in English and Hindi

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 Years as on 1st January 2024

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/cNzPb9BP1n

Last date for submission of online applications is on or before midnight of 08 January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here