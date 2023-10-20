Assam Career NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Implementation Lead, Agriculture Expert, Finance Expert, Senior IT Expert and IT Team Member under “PMU with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI”
Name of post : Implementation Lead
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters in Economics/ MBA in Banking & Finance
Experience : Minimum 10 years or above in the field of Postharvest management/Agri-Business
Name of post : Agriculture Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters in Agriculture and related fields
Experience : Minimum 5 years or above experience
Name of post : Finance Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MBA (Finance)/Post Graduate in Finance/CA
Experience : Minimum 5 years or above experience
Name of post : Senior IT Expert
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduation in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Application
Experience : Minimum 8 years or above experience in IT software development of large projects/ government projects and in Design and development of Web based Application, MIS and IT Support in Microsoft technologies (MVC, .NET, SQL Server)
Name of post : IT Team Member
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post-Graduation in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer
Application
Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in Design and development of Web based Application, Vendor Management, MIS and IT Support in Microsoft technologies (MVC, .NET, SQL Server)
Salary : As per industry standards based on experience & last drawn salary
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form links up to 25th October 2023
- Implementation Lead : https://forms.office.com/r/98ZdcXb1ew
- Agriculture Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/JCwUX7M81T
- Finance Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/4ubgWPExd1
- Senior IT Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/4HLTkJtL9g
- IT Team Member : https://forms.office.com/r/B2aGYJHu2S
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here