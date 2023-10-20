Assam Career NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Implementation Lead, Agriculture Expert, Finance Expert, Senior IT Expert and IT Team Member under “PMU with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI”

Name of post : Implementation Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Economics/ MBA in Banking & Finance

Experience : Minimum 10 years or above in the field of Postharvest management/Agri-Business

Name of post : Agriculture Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Agriculture and related fields

Experience : Minimum 5 years or above experience

Name of post : Finance Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA (Finance)/Post Graduate in Finance/CA

Experience : Minimum 5 years or above experience

Name of post : Senior IT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Application

Experience : Minimum 8 years or above experience in IT software development of large projects/ government projects and in Design and development of Web based Application, MIS and IT Support in Microsoft technologies (MVC, .NET, SQL Server)

Name of post : IT Team Member

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduation in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer

Application

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in Design and development of Web based Application, Vendor Management, MIS and IT Support in Microsoft technologies (MVC, .NET, SQL Server)

Salary : As per industry standards based on experience & last drawn salary

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form links up to 25th October 2023

Implementation Lead : https://forms.office.com/r/98ZdcXb1ew

Agriculture Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/JCwUX7M81T

Finance Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/4ubgWPExd1

Senior IT Expert : https://forms.office.com/r/4HLTkJtL9g

IT Team Member : https://forms.office.com/r/B2aGYJHu2S

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here