Assam Career : NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 11 vacant administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Middle Level Consultants (03 Posts) and Field Enumerators (08 Posts) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in various states across India.

Name of post : Enumerator

No. of posts : 8

State wise vacancies :

Assam : 1

Himachal Pradesh : 1

Jammu & Kashmir : 1

Karnataka : 1

Madhya Pradesh : 1

Manipur : 1

Odisha : 2

Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM

Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 45 years as on 1st April 2023

Name of post : Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 3

State wise vacancies :

Jammu & Kashmir : 1

Karnataka : 1

Tripura : 1

Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Agribusiness, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary

and Animal Science only with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain

management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies.

Remuneration : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM

Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 65 years as on 1st April 2023

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only ON-ONLINE through NABCONS website (www.nabcons.com).

Last date for submission of online applications is 18 April 2023 Midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here