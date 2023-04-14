Assam Career : NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 11 vacant administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Middle Level Consultants (03 Posts) and Field Enumerators (08 Posts) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in various states across India.
Name of post : Enumerator
No. of posts : 8
State wise vacancies :
- Assam : 1
- Himachal Pradesh : 1
- Jammu & Kashmir : 1
- Karnataka : 1
- Madhya Pradesh : 1
- Manipur : 1
- Odisha : 2
Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA
Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.
Remuneration : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM
Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 45 years as on 1st April 2023
Also Read : Assamese actresses who have made a big name in the Indian TV industry
Name of post : Middle Level Consultant
No. of posts : 3
State wise vacancies :
- Jammu & Kashmir : 1
- Karnataka : 1
- Tripura : 1
Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Agribusiness, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary
and Animal Science only with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA
Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain
management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies.
Remuneration : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM
Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 65 years as on 1st April 2023
Also Read : Rani Mukerji Birthday : 6 iconic ethnic looks of the brilliant actress of Bollywood
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only ON-ONLINE through NABCONS website (www.nabcons.com).
Last date for submission of online applications is 18 April 2023 Midnight
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here