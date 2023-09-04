Assam Career NABARD Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 150 vacant positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Assam.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 150 vacant posts of Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service)

No. of posts : 150

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 77

Computer / Information Technology : 40

Finance : 15

Company Secretary : 3

Civil Engineering : 3

Electrical Engineering : 3

Geo Informatics : 2

Forestry : 2

Food Processing : 2

Statistics : 2

Mass Communication/Media Specialist : 1

Qualification :

(i) General : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University/Institution with a

minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

(ii) Computer/Information Technology: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology from any recognized University / Institution with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in

Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) Finance: BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD

applicants – 55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognized by GoI /UGC OR

Two years full time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full time MBA (Finance) /MMS (Finance) degree with 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from Universities/ Institutions recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from University/ Institution regarding specialization in finance

OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants –

55%) in aggregate from University/ Institution recognized by GoI /UGC OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) OR CFA Institute. The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023 OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution with Membership of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ACMA/FCMA) & ICWA. The

Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023.

(iv) Company Secretary : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution with Associate membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Membership of ICSI must have been obtained on or before 01-09-2023.

(v) Civil Engineering : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University/ Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in

aggregate from a recognized University/Institution.

(vi) Electrical Engineering : Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Electrical Engineering with 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%)in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution.

(vii) Geo Informatics : BE/B.Tech/BSC degree in Geoinformatics from any recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR ME/M.Tech/MSc degree in

Geoinformatics with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a

recognized University/Institution.

(viii) Forestry : Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Forestry with 55%

marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution.

(ix) Food Processing : Bachelor’s degree in Food Processing/Food Technology from a recognized

University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Food Processing /Food Technology with 55% marks (PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution.

x) Statistics : Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Statistics with a

minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution.

xi) Mass Communication/Media Specialist : Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations from a recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants -55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations from a recognized University/ Institution with 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate with Post graduate diploma in Mass Media/ Communication/ Journalism/ Advertising & Public Relations/ with 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution.

Age Limit : The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01-09-2023, i.e., the

candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-09-1993 and not later than 01-09-2002

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabardaug23/ up to 23rd September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here