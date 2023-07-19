Applications are invited for various positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam.
Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS) in each of the specialities of Ophthalmologist, Radiologist, Pediatrician and Pathologist in Divisional Railway Hospital, Lumding.
Name of post : Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS)
Specialities :
- Ophthalmologist
- Radiologist
- Pediatrician
- Pathologist
Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree from recognized University. Minimum 3 years experience in the professional work related to concerned specialty in case of post graduate degree
Also Read : Top places to visit in Guwahati for enjoying abundant greenery
Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month
Age Limit : During first time engagement, the preferred age is between 30 years to 64 years. Upper age limit of continued engagement is 65 years
Also Read : Vastu Tips : Things to keep in your table to increase focus
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, N.F. Railway, Lumding, Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782447. Last date of receipt of applications is up to 1 PM of 29th August 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here