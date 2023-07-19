Applications are invited for various positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS) in each of the specialities of Ophthalmologist, Radiologist, Pediatrician and Pathologist in Divisional Railway Hospital, Lumding.

Name of post : Honorary Visiting Specialists (HVS)

Specialities :

Ophthalmologist

Radiologist

Pediatrician

Pathologist

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree from recognized University. Minimum 3 years experience in the professional work related to concerned specialty in case of post graduate degree

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age Limit : During first time engagement, the preferred age is between 30 years to 64 years. Upper age limit of continued engagement is 65 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, N.F. Railway, Lumding, Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782447. Last date of receipt of applications is up to 1 PM of 29th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here