Assam Career N.F. Railway Lumding Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Northeastern Frontier (N.F.) Railway, Lumding Division, Assam.

Northeastern Frontier (N.F.) Railway, Lumding Division, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP).

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

No. of posts : 7

Hospital wise vacancies :

Divisional Railway Hospital/Lumding : 2

Sub Divisional Railway Hospital/Badarpur : 5

Educational/Technical qualification:

a) Specialist: The candidate should possess MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in respective subject/field as a specialist and should be registered with Indian Medical Council.

b) General Duty: The candidate should possess MBBS Degree and be registered with Indian Medical Council.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th October 2023 at 10:30 AM in CMS Office, Divisional Railway Hospital, Lumding, N.F. Railway

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





