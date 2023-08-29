Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Assam.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of of Young Professionals in its regional offices across India.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 33

State wise vacancies :

Assam : 2

UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh : 2

Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh : 2

West Bengal : 2

Karnataka : 2

Maharashtra : 2

Gujarat : 2

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry : 2

Odisha : 2

Kerala : 2

Telangana : 2

Andhra Pradesh : 1

Uttar Pradesh : 2

Bihar : 2

Jharkhand : 1

Chhatisgarh : 1

Rajasthan : 2

Madhya Pradesh : 2

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual

Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.

Experience : Minimum two-year work experience after Master’s Degree/ Diploma, preferably in

the field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing. Proficiency in English and the Indian language(s) of the particular State/UT

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://forms.gle/TVEp9SYLUnwkCaHp9 up to 30th September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here