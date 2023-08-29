Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Assam.
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of of Young Professionals in its regional offices across India.
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 33
State wise vacancies :
- Assam : 2
- UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh : 2
- Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh : 2
- West Bengal : 2
- Karnataka : 2
- Maharashtra : 2
- Gujarat : 2
- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry : 2
- Odisha : 2
- Kerala : 2
- Telangana : 2
- Andhra Pradesh : 1
- Uttar Pradesh : 2
- Bihar : 2
- Jharkhand : 1
- Chhatisgarh : 1
- Rajasthan : 2
- Madhya Pradesh : 2
Also Read : How to witness the launch of Aditya L1 on September 2?
Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual
Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.
Also Read : Assam CM declares what has been a ‘game changer’ for the state
Experience : Minimum two-year work experience after Master’s Degree/ Diploma, preferably in
the field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing. Proficiency in English and the Indian language(s) of the particular State/UT
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://forms.gle/TVEp9SYLUnwkCaHp9 up to 30th September, 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here