Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Assam.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of of Young Professionals in its regional offices across India.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 33

State wise vacancies :

  • Assam : 2
  • UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Laddakh : 2
  • Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh : 2
  • West Bengal : 2
  • Karnataka : 2
  • Maharashtra : 2
  • Gujarat : 2
  • Tamil Nadu & Puducherry : 2
  • Odisha : 2
  • Kerala : 2
  • Telangana : 2
  • Andhra Pradesh : 1
  • Uttar Pradesh : 2
  • Bihar : 2
  • Jharkhand : 1
  • Chhatisgarh : 1
  • Rajasthan : 2
  • Madhya Pradesh : 2

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Visual
Communication/ Information Arts/ Animation & Designing/ Literature and Creative writing.

Experience : Minimum two-year work experience after Master’s Degree/ Diploma, preferably in
the field of Communication, designing, marketing, animation, editing and book publishing. Proficiency in English and the Indian language(s) of the particular State/UT

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form https://forms.gle/TVEp9SYLUnwkCaHp9 up to 30th September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

