Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in MHRB Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer (Ayurvedic) (Incharge of State Ayurvedic Pharmacy) and Casualty Officer.

Name of posts :

Medical Officer (Ayurvedic) (Incharge of State Ayurvedic Pharmacy)

Casualty Officer

No. of posts :

Medical Officer (Ayurvedic) (Incharge of State Ayurvedic Pharmacy) : 1

Casualty Officer : 1

Essential Qualification:

A bachelor degree in Ayurveda from a University or its equivalent as recognized by the National

Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) under the act.

A valid registration with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine or a valid Central or National

Registration Certificate issued by Central council of Indian system of Medicine or National

Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

Scale of Pay :

Rs.30,000/- to Rs.1,10,000/- with grade pay Rs.12,700/-

Upper Age Limit :

Age shall not be more than 38 years as on 1st January of the year of recruitment.

The relaxation of age in case of candidates belonging to the special categories like Scheduled Caste,

Scheduled Tribe and any other categories as laid down by the Government shall be in accordance

with the rules in force.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ from 6th December 2023 to 22nd December 2023

Application Fees :

Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate.

No application fee is required for candidates having PWD certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here