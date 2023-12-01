Applications are invited for recruitment of 101 vacant positions or career in MHRB Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer (Ayur).

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayur)

No. of posts : 101

Scale of Pay: Rs. 30,000/- – 1,10,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-.

Education Qualification:

a. Essential Qualification: A Bachelor Degree in Ayurveda from a University or its equivalent as

recognized by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the act.

b. Requirement: A valid registration with the Assam State Council of Indian Medicine or a valid Central or National Registration Certificate issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine or National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

Age:

A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 as per Govt. Notification AAP.115/72/Pt.I/194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website nhm.assam.gov.in

The last date for receipt of online application will be 22nd December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here