Assam Career Manikpur Anchalik College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Manikpur Anchalik College Assam in 2025.

Manikpur Anchalik College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph. D Degree from a recognised University/Institution

3. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of Teaching /Research in Universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum of 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

5. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 of UGC Regulation, 2018

6. A relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently able candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on qualifying marks without any grace marks.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D holders who have obtained their Masters degree prior to 19th September 1991.

8. Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal IC, Manikpur Anchalik College, Manikpur payable at Central Bank of India, Chakihali Branch (02466)

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Manikpur Anchalik College, Manikpur, Dist. : Bongaigaon (Assam), PIN-783392

Last date for receipt of applications is 10th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here