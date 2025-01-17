Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Mangaldai Commerce College Assam.

Mangaldai Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master Degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed from a recognized University. A Ph.D. Degree. Professor/Associate professor with a total service experience ofat least 15 years of teaching/ research in Universities / Colleges and other institutions of higher Education. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-III for direct requirement of Principals in colleges. A minimum of 10 Research Publication in Peer Reviewed or UGC Sponsored Journals. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix -II at Table 2 of UGC regulation,2018. A relaxation of 5% marks may also be provided at Masters Levels for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. The eligibility of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible only marks without any grace marks. A relaxation of 5% marks may also be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991.

Age : The upper age limit of the candidate is 55 years altogether as on 31.12.2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and also all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards.

They must also send along a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand) only drawn in favor of Principal, Mangaldai Commerce College, Mangaldai, payable at State Bank of India, Mangaldai Branch, A/C No- 10762905544 (IFSC Code: SBIN0000130).

The applications must altogether reach the President, Governing Body, Mangaldai Commerce College, Mangaldai, Darrang-784125, Assam

Last date of receipt of applications is 1st February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here