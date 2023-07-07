Assam Career : Majuli University of Culture Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Majuli University of Culture Assam.

Majuli University of Culture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Finance & Accounts Officer and Internal Auditor.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 78,800/- – Rs. 2,11,500/-

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Must have at least a high second-class Master’s Degree in Commerce/ Financial Management with at least 55% marks or with equivalent Grade, or CGPA proportionate to that. Or should have professional qualifications in Finance/Accountancy from the Institute of Cost and Works Accounts of India (ICWA) or from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ACA/FCA).;

(ii) A Doctorate Degree from a recognized University or equivalent published work or contribution in the field of Financial planning and administration in higher educational institutions or reputed Public or Private companies;

(iii) At least 15 years’ experience in the officer’s grade in the finance and accounts department in a University or Financial Organization of Government Department. Preference will be given to candidates possessing adequate administrative experience at management level in Finance & Accounts work or Business Organization of repute or in University or Government Department for at least 10 years.

(iv) Qualifications and experiences may be relaxed in case of otherwise exceptionally good applicants in calling for interview and making recommendations to the Board of Management

Also Read : 5 best anniversary wishes for parents

Name of post : Internal Auditor

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000-97,000/- + G.P. 9,100/-

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) A Bachelors Degree in Commerce with major in Accountancy.

(ii) Uniformly good academic record.

(iii) Experience of auditing in A.G. Office/Director of local Accounts/reputed C.A. firm/ auditing and accounting in any University for a minimum period of Five years.

(iv) Ability to work with computer shall be essential.

Also Read : 5 unique street food items that you can have only in Fancy Bazar, Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to The Registrar, Majuli University of Culture, Transit Campus, Chitadarchuk, Garamur, Majuli -785104.

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 24/07/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here