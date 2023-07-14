Assam Career : Majuli Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Majuli Judiciary Assam.
The Office of District & Sessions Judge Majuli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual Staff for manning counters at e-Sewa Kendra.
Name of post : Contractual Staff for manning counters at e-Sewa Kendra
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month
Qualification : Minimum HS passed with 01 (one) year diploma in computer education from a reputed / recognized Institute.
Age Limit : Age should not be lower than 18 years and not exceeding 40 years as on 01.01.2023
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th July 2023 in Office of District & Sessions Judge, Majuli, Garamur, PIN-785104
How to apply : Candidtes may appear for the interview with one filled up Standard Form (under Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with original and a set of self-attested photocopies of the same
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here