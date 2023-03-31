Assam Career : LTK College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College.

Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria (LTK) College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant and Technical Assistant for the Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India sponsored three years project “DBT NER Institutional Level Biotech Hub Phase-II”

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Qualification : MSc in Botany / Zoology / Biotechnology / Biochemistry

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Qualification : MSc in Botany / Zoology / Biotechnology / Biochemistry

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with full Bio-data to Principal, LTK College, P.O.- Azad, North Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 on or before 10th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

